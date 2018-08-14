Melanie Griffith aparece irreconocible en una sesión de fotos para "InStyle"
¡No podrás reconocerlas! La actriz lució un extraño rostro, tanto que no parece ella, que muchos deberán mirar hasta dos, o incluso tres veces, para reconocerla en la sesión fotográfica.
Melanie Griffith fue unas de las actrices que arrancó suspiros en la década de los 80, su bello rostro acaparaba las miradas.
La actriz deja ahora a todos con la boca abierta luego de una reciente sesión de fotos que protagoniza para la revista estadounidense InStyle.
Al parecer no soportó el paso del tiempo y decidió quitarse años, pero se excedió con las cirugías estéticas.
Tanto, que muchos deberán mirar hasta dos, o incluso tres veces, para reconocer a la mujer de 61 años.
After taking time off to care for her children, Hollywood siren Melanie Griffith is sexy, single, and ready for her next act. But would she try a dating app? “No, Jesus. Tinder or something would just be so tacky, I think,” she told @mhmakesithappen with a smirk. “I think I can find someone on my own. But if you know of anybody, please tell me.” She may be looking for love, but probably not marriage again. “I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.” More from @MelanieGriffith at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
Although it’s been three decades since the movie, @MelanieGriffith will always remain Tess from Working Girl: sexy, determined, and a poster child for outmaneuvering misogynist pigs way before the #MeToo era. The issue of toppling the patriarchy remains crazy resonant today. “I knew not to ever let somebody take advantage of me. And I was stupid. I’m not saying any of those girls are stupid, but I was aware of what was possible,” she tells @mhmakesithappen in our September issue. The resilience is still an important quality of hers today. “I was a tough chick. I wouldn’t do something if I didn’t want to do it.” Read her full interview at the link in bio. I Photographed by @robbiefimmano
¿Qué se hizo?
La imagen que más llama la atención es en la que aparece en primer plano, con un vestido negro de amplio escote corazón, mirando fijamente a la cámara.
En ella, el rostro de la actriz de Hollywood es muy distinto del conocido por el público. Es otra mujer.
Griffith aparece con un cambio de rostro radical: labios finos, ojos más redondos, una nariz más puntiaguda y sin arrugas, con la piel totalmente tensa.
Los internautas se preguntan si la nueva imagen de la actriz se debe al paso por el quirófano o al exceso de Photoshop por parte de la publicación.