Superman impresiona con una foto en la que salta a la vista su gran “paquete”

August Walker was a constantly evolving character that gets into some tricky and very exciting spots! I've kept the details of him under my hat for a long while but now the time has finally come for you all to see just how well Ethan Hunt and August Walker get along…. Mission Impossible – Fallout is playing in cinemas now! Hang onto your seats because you are in for a ride. #MissionImpossible #AugustWalker @MissionImpossible

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Jul 27, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT