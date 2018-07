El mundo de los cómics de despide de Steve Nitko, cocreador de Spiderman

R.I.P man, you will be missed 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻thanks for everything, you have inspired and made so many people happy and continue to with your amazing creations , lots of love 💗💗💗🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻spread the word. I’m sure people would like to know 🙏🏻💗🙏🏻 ———————————- #steveditko #steveditkorip #youwillbemissed #gbnf❤️❤️❤️ #spiderman #spidermancreator

A post shared by Tom._.Holland._.Fan (@tom._.holland._.fan) on Jul 7, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT