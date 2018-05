Famosas actrices y cientos de estadounidenses exigen justicia por asesinato de migrante guatemalteca

Y quién habla de esto? Queremos respuestas Mr.45! ・・・ #RepostSave @unitedwedream with @repostsaveapp ・・・ Immigration agents from @CBP shot and killed this young woman in Rio Bravo, Texas.⠀ ⠀ Her life was taken away by agents of Trump's deportation & murder force.⠀ She was murdered.⠀ We cannot let her life and death go unnoticed.⠀ Article in bio. Thank you for sharing @unitedwedream

