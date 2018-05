Revelan a detalle datos de lo que no se vio de la recepción de la boda de Harry y Meghan

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 19, 2018 at 11:49am PDT