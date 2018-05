Así reaccionaron las redes a la presentación de Christina Aguilera y Demi Lovato

I believe our paths were destined to cross and I am so proud to come together from the pasts we’ve overcome; to the strong women we are today! You are truly a GEM, I have immense love and respect for you! You are an inspiration for future young girls of your generation. Beautiful work! #FallInLine @ddlovato ♥️

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on May 16, 2018 at 7:04am PDT