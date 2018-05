La foto de Dwayne Johnson que nadie había visto y que se hizo viral

Happy Mother’s Day Mama Rock. The OG Johnson matriarch holding it all down. It’s incredible when I think about what this woman has been through. What she’s had to overcome. Like so many mothers out there, sacrificing so much to do her best to raise a good (most of the time;) boy into a good man. My gratitude, love and respect is boundless. And even though she looks high as a kite in this picture, truth is she’s never hit that Devil’s Lettuce. Unlike her son. Never mind. #HappyMothersDay

