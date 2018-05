FOTOS. Este es el accesorio más loco que verás en el MET Gala 2018

When I heard rumors this possibly Anna Wintour’s last Met Gala I wanted to pay homage to her – my very talented friend @bycourtneyprince handmade these ANNA earrings ⭐️ HERE IS TO THE MOST HEAVENLY BODY OF THEM ALL ⭐️⭐️QUEEN ANNA⭐️⭐️

A post shared by KELTIE 💃 KNIGHT (@keltie) on May 7, 2018 at 12:26pm PDT