Lista completa de todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2018

Pronto conocerás a los grandes ganadores de la noche en las categorías más importantes de los premios Oscar 2018.

Por Paula Peinado
Foto: AFP
La 90a ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar 2018 se llevará a cabo la noche del domingo 4 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. La gala será dirigida nuevamente por el presentador Jimmy Kimmel.

En una batalla muy reñida, estos galardones y estatuillas le ponen un final a la temporada de premios en Hollywood. “La forma del agua” (The shape of water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, es una de las películas más populares; con 13 nominaciones, entre ellas a mejor película y mejor director.

Premios Oscar 2018 Foto: AFP

Listado de ganadores

Mejor película

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Darkest Hour
  • Dunkirk
  • Get Out
  • Lady Bird
  • Phantom Thread
  • The Post
  • The Shape of Water
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Dirección

  • Christopher Nolan por “Dunkirk”
  • Jordan Peele por “Get Out”
  • Greta Gerwing por “Lady Bird”
  • Paul Thomas Anderson por “Phantom Thread”
  • Guillermo del Toro por “The Shape of Water”

Mejor actor

  • Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
  • Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
  • Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
  • Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
  • Denzel Wasington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Mejor actriz

  • Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
  • Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
  • Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
  • Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Actor de reparto

  • Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
  • Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
  • Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
  • Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Actriz de reparto

  • Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
  • Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
  • Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
  • Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
  • Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Película en lengua extranjera

  • “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)
  • “El insulto” (Líbano)
  • “Sin amor” (Rusia)
  • "La herida" (Suráfrica)
  • “The Square” (Suecia)

Guión adaptado

  • “Call Me By Your Name”
  • “The Disaster Artist”
  • “Logan”
  • “Molly’s Game”
  • “Mudbound”

Guión original

  • “The Big Sick”
  • “Get Out”
  • “Lady Bird”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Cinta animada

  • “The Boss Baby”
  • “The Breadwinner”
  • “Coco”
  • “Ferdinand”
  • “Loving Vincent”

Corto animado

  • “Dear Basketball”
  • “Garden Party Lou”
  • “Negative Space”
  • “Revolting Rhymes”

Diseño de producción

  • “Beauty and the Beast”
  • “Blade Runner 2049”
  • “Darkest Hour”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “The Shape of Water”

Cinematografía

  • “Blade Runner 2049”
  • “Darkest Hour”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “Mudbound”
  • “The Shape of Water”

Mezcla de sonido

  • “Baby Driver”
  • “Blade Runner 2049”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Edición de sonido

  • “Baby Driver”
  • “Blade Runner 2049”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Música original

  • “Dunkirk”
  • “Phantom Thread”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Star Wars”
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Canción original

  • “Mighty River” de “Mudbound”
  • “Mystery of Love” de “Call Me By Your Name”
  • “Remember Me” de “Coco”
  • “Stand Up for Something” de “Marshall”
  • “This Is Me” de “The Greatest Showman”

Diseño de vestuario

  • “Beauty and the Beast”
  • “Darkest Hour”
  • “Phantom Thread”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Victoria & Abdul”

Documental (largometraje)

  • “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
  • “Faces Places”
  • “Icarus”
  • “Last Men in Aleppo”
  • “Strong Island”

Documental (cortometraje)

  • “Edith+Eddie”
  • “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
  • “Heroin(e)”
  • “Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”
  • “Knife Skills”
  • “Traffic Stop”

Edición

  • “Baby Driver”
  • “Dunkirk”
  • “I, Tonya”
  • “The Shape of Water”
  • “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”

Maquillaje y peinado

  • “Darkest Hour”
  • “Victoria & Abdul”
  • “Wonder”

Cortometraje

  • “DeKalb Elementary”
  • “The Eleven O’Clock”
  • “My Nephew Emmett”
  • “The Silent Child”
  • “Watu Wote / All of Us”

Efectos visuales

  • “Blade Runner 2049”
  • “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
  • “Kong: Skull Island”
  • “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
  • “War for the Planet of the Apes”
