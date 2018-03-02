Lista completa de todos los ganadores de los premios Oscar 2018

La 90a ceremonia de entrega de los premios Oscar 2018 se llevará a cabo la noche del domingo 4 de marzo en el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles. La gala será dirigida nuevamente por el presentador Jimmy Kimmel.
En una batalla muy reñida, estos galardones y estatuillas le ponen un final a la temporada de premios en Hollywood. “La forma del agua” (The shape of water), del director mexicano Guillermo del Toro, es una de las películas más populares; con 13 nominaciones, entre ellas a mejor película y mejor director.
Listado de ganadores
Mejor película
- Call Me By Your Name
- Darkest Hour
- Dunkirk
- Get Out
- Lady Bird
- Phantom Thread
- The Post
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Dirección
- Christopher Nolan por “Dunkirk”
- Jordan Peele por “Get Out”
- Greta Gerwing por “Lady Bird”
- Paul Thomas Anderson por “Phantom Thread”
- Guillermo del Toro por “The Shape of Water”
Mejor actor
- Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me By Your Name”
- Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
- Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
- Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
- Denzel Wasington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Mejor actriz
- Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
- Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
- Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
- Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Actor de reparto
- Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
- Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
- Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
- Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
- Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
Actriz de reparto
- Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
- Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
- Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”
- Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”
- Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Película en lengua extranjera
- “Una mujer fantástica” (Chile)
- “El insulto” (Líbano)
- “Sin amor” (Rusia)
- "La herida" (Suráfrica)
- “The Square” (Suecia)
Guión adaptado
- “Call Me By Your Name”
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “Logan”
- “Molly’s Game”
- “Mudbound”
Guión original
- “The Big Sick”
- “Get Out”
- “Lady Bird”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
Cinta animada
- “The Boss Baby”
- “The Breadwinner”
- “Coco”
- “Ferdinand”
- “Loving Vincent”
Corto animado
- “Dear Basketball”
- “Garden Party Lou”
- “Negative Space”
- “Revolting Rhymes”
Diseño de producción
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
Cinematografía
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Dunkirk”
- “Mudbound”
- “The Shape of Water”
Mezcla de sonido
- “Baby Driver”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Edición de sonido
- “Baby Driver”
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Dunkirk”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Música original
- “Dunkirk”
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Star Wars”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
Canción original
- “Mighty River” de “Mudbound”
- “Mystery of Love” de “Call Me By Your Name”
- “Remember Me” de “Coco”
- “Stand Up for Something” de “Marshall”
- “This Is Me” de “The Greatest Showman”
Diseño de vestuario
- “Beauty and the Beast”
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Phantom Thread”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Victoria & Abdul”
Documental (largometraje)
- “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail”
- “Faces Places”
- “Icarus”
- “Last Men in Aleppo”
- “Strong Island”
Documental (cortometraje)
- “Edith+Eddie”
- “Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405”
- “Heroin(e)”
- “Kayayo: The Living Shopping Baskets”
- “Knife Skills”
- “Traffic Stop”
Edición
- “Baby Driver”
- “Dunkirk”
- “I, Tonya”
- “The Shape of Water”
- “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri”
Maquillaje y peinado
- “Darkest Hour”
- “Victoria & Abdul”
- “Wonder”
Cortometraje
- “DeKalb Elementary”
- “The Eleven O’Clock”
- “My Nephew Emmett”
- “The Silent Child”
- “Watu Wote / All of Us”
Efectos visuales
- “Blade Runner 2049”
- “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
- “Kong: Skull Island”
- “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
- “War for the Planet of the Apes”
