Leonardo DiCaprio comparte foto en apoyo a la lucha contra la deforestación en Guatemala

#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: Guatemala’s Maya Biosphere Reserve is a marvel of vast, unbroken forest canopy, rich biodiversity, and archeological treasures. Yet this majestic oasis faces terrible threats: In some areas of the reserve, deforestation related to illegal logging and illicit drug-related activity is laying waste to precious ecosystems, centuries-old cultures, and traditional livelihoods. However, in the “multiple-use zone” section of the reserve, the Rainforest Alliance and our partner communities have developed a thriving forest economy—and achieved an astonishing near-zero deforestation rate. Now that’s how you #FightDeforestation. #RainforestAlliance #Guatemala #CommunityForestry #MayaBiosphereReserve #Tikal #ZeroDeforestation #FollowTheFrog

