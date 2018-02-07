Leonardo DiCaprio comparte foto en apoyo a la lucha contra la deforestación en Guatemala
En más de una ocasión, Leonardo DiCaprio ha resaltado la necesidad de proteger la Biósfera Maya de la deforestación y tala ilegal de árboles en Guatemala.
Leonardo DiCaprio es de los pocos famosos que utilizan sus redes sociales para crear conciencia sobre el cuidado del medioambiente.
Su lucha por esta causa inició en 1998, cuando alcanzó la fama mundial después de protagonizar Titanic.
Y su pasión por ayudar al planeta ha hecho que ponga sus ojos en problemas de diferentes países. Esta vez, el actor compartió una fotografía de la cuenta de Instagram de Rainforest Alliance, una organización que trabaja para conservar la biodiversidad y asegurar medios de vida sostenibles transformando las prácticas de uso de recursos naturales.
En esta imagen se puede apreciar la frondosidad del bosque de Petén, mientras a lo lejos se visualizan las pirámides de Tikal.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: Guatemala’s Maya Biosphere Reserve is a marvel of vast, unbroken forest canopy, rich biodiversity, and archeological treasures. Yet this majestic oasis faces terrible threats: In some areas of the reserve, deforestation related to illegal logging and illicit drug-related activity is laying waste to precious ecosystems, centuries-old cultures, and traditional livelihoods. However, in the “multiple-use zone” section of the reserve, the Rainforest Alliance and our partner communities have developed a thriving forest economy—and achieved an astonishing near-zero deforestation rate. Now that’s how you #FightDeforestation. #RainforestAlliance #Guatemala #CommunityForestry #MayaBiosphereReserve #Tikal #ZeroDeforestation #FollowTheFrog
La publicación hace énfasis en la tala ilegal de árboles y el narcotráfico, el cual destruye el ecosistema en la Biósfera Maya.
Pero esta organización internacional ha creado una “zona de uso múltiple” donde las comunidades asociadas han aprendido a mantener una tasa muy baja de deforestación para proteger el medioambiente.
In a “major breakthrough” in Maya archaeology, researchers have identified the ruins of more than 60,000 houses, palaces, elevated highways, and other human-made features that have been hidden for centuries under the jungles of northern Guatemala, according to new @natgeo report. But environmental degradation of the area is a concern. Guatemala is losing more than 10 percent of its forests annually, and habitat loss has accelerated along its border with Mexico as trespassers burn and clear land for agriculture and human settlement. “By identifying these sites and helping to understand who these ancient people were, we hope to raise awareness of the value of protecting these places.” We at the Rainforest Alliance are proud to have helped bring a near-zero deforestation rate to nearby areas of the Maya Biosphere Reserve by working with local indigenous communities to protect this environmental and archeological treasure. #RainforestAlliance #Tikal #MayaBiosphereReserve #LiDAR #MayanCivilization #IndigenousRights #PreColumbian #NationalGeographic @natgeo
Apoya a Guatemala
Esta no es la primera vez que Leonardo DiCaprio resalta la belleza y riqueza natural de Guatemala. A mediados del 2016 publicó una foto para apoyar la lucha contra la tala ilegal en Petén.
Aunque el post era original de la cuenta Rainforest Alliance, el ganador del Oscar la compartió y tan solo 12 horas después, la imagen ya cuenta con más de mil comentarios y 192 mil “me gusta”.
Esto ha ayudado a que más personas alrededor del mundo se sumen a organizaciones ambientales y ayuden a cuidar los recursos naturales.
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance :How do we fight against threats to Guatemala’s natural wonders? Our forest-carbon project promotes sustainable community forestry through the sale of carbon credits. Forest communities of the Maya Biosphere Reserve earn payments for emissions they have avoided through their sustainable management of 1.6 million acres (about 660,800 hectares) of forest. “The additional revenue will help us improve forest management and conduct surveillance to stop illegal logging and control forest fires,” says Arturo Sánchez, a member of a local community forest concession. “These practices represent the state of the art for conservation,” says Bryan Finegan, a forest ecologist at CATIE, the international research institute in Costa Rica that led the study. “It’s a model for the world.” #RainforestAlliance#FightDeforestation #MayaBiosphereReserve #Guatemala#GuateCarbon #ActOnClimate #climatechange