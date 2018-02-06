Sale a la luz video del aparatoso choque de Uma Thurman durante la grabación de “Kill Bill”

En las últimas semanas, Uma Thurman ha dado escandalosas denuncias en contra de Harvey Weinstein tras haber sido una de sus víctimas sexuales.
Ahora, la actriz compartió un estremecedor video de las grabaciones de la película “Kill Bill” hace 10 años.
En el clip se puede ver cómo la rubia está manejando un auto a toda velocidad por terrenos peligrosos cuando pierde el control y se estrella contra un árbol casi perdiendo el conocimiento.
i post this clip to memorialize it’s full exposure in the nyt by Maureen Dowd. the circumstances of this event were negligent to the point of criminality. i do not believe though with malicious intent. Quentin Tarantino, was deeply regretful and remains remorseful about this sorry event, and gave me the footage years later so i could expose it and let it see the light of day, regardless of it most likely being an event for which justice will never be possible. he also did so with full knowledge it could cause him personal harm, and i am proud of him for doing the right thing and for his courage. THE COVER UP after the fact is UNFORGIVABLE. for this i hold Lawrence Bender, E. Bennett Walsh, and the notorious Harvey Weinstein solely responsible. they lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress. the cover up did have malicious intent, and shame on these three for all eternity. CAA never sent anyone to Mexico. i hope they look after other clients more respectfully if they in fact want to do the job for which they take money with any decency.
A decir de Thurman, le pidió en varias ocasiones al director de la película, Quentin Tarantino que usara una doble, pero esto no accedió.
"Alcanza las 40 millas por hora porque si no tu cabello no va a volar de la manera adecuada y te haré hacerlo de nuevo", fue su amenaza con la que Uma terminó accediendo a hacer la peligrosa escena.
Además, detalló que Tarantino la engañó al decirle que la ruta sería en línea recta y bien asfaltada, mientras fue totalmente lo contrario.
"Sentí ese dolor intenso y pensé: 'Dios mío, nunca volveré a caminar'. Cuando volví del hospital con un collar especial en mi cuello, con mis rodillas dañadas y un gran huevo en mi cabeza y una conmoción cerebral, quise ver el carro y quedé muy molesta", expresó la actriz.
Tarantino ocultó el video y la producción se encargaría de entregárselo a Thurman solo si firmaba una carta en la que los libraba de toda responsabilidad, evitando así un posible juicio. Tras 15 años, finalmente consiguió la cinta.
"Quentin y yo tuvimos una seria pelea y lo acusé de haber intentado matarme", agregó.