VIDEO. Orlando Bloom se accidenta mientras conducía auto Fórmula E

the day you thought you’d live out those boyhood dreams only to lose it on the last corner…life they should sell tickets…the universe will always bring order to chaos 🤣👊🏻🙏🏻🙌🏻 @fiaformulae #abbfiaformulae #formulae #racetoinnovate #marrakesheprix #season4 #ElectricStreetCarRacing #spon

