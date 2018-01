La drástica transformación física de la viuda de Hugh Hefner

Meet Macadamia. She’s one and lives at @australiazoo. Had the best #australiaday learning all about the animals and conservation efforts of @wildlifewarriorsworldwide. Such an incredible group making a difference in Australia and around the world. Was a pleasure and a privilege to take a step in the Irwin family’s shoes, even if for just one day. Thank you Wes, Darren, and Nadine for showing me around and introducing me to your animal friends 🐾

