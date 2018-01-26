Mujer bajó cerca de 100 libras con tres sencillos hábitos

Rebecca Gratton comenzó a subir de peso después de graduarse de la universidad. Cambió sus hábitos.
"Llegó al punto en que mi cuerpo estaba cambiando tanto, mi cara mostraba tanto aumento de peso que ni siquiera podía reconocerme en las fotos ".
I’ve now been maintaining my weight loss for the same amount of time that it took me to lose the weight! I lost 100 pounds in two years and have now maintained that loss for two more years. I wrote a post on my blog talking more about how exactly I’ve maintained my loss this past year – all the ups and downs along the way and a few of my goals for moving forward. Link in my profile if you would like to read! 🙂❤️
Planificó unas vacaciones a Jamaica y comenzó un plan para perder peso. Comenzó el 12 de enero del 2014 y su meta era para mayo.
"No quería mirar hacia atrás en todas las fotos de mi viaje a Jamaica y no poder recordar lo bien que me divertí porque todo lo que podía ver era qué aspecto tenía en las fotos ".
La joven comenzó pesando 119 kilos (262 libras), y los fue perdiendo a lo largo de dos años. 100 libras fue lo que bajó la joven.
#transformationtuesday If January 1 was your day one or a fresh start on a weight loss journey: congratulations on taking the first step towards a healthier you ❤️ It took me until January 16th in 2014 to feel motivated enough to start my journey at 246 pounds but I did it. I took me two years of hard work: of changing my diet plan, of working out everyday, of saying “no” to the extra treats and pizza at the office or wine on the week nights when I really just wanted to say “yes please” 😜 It was two years full of ups and downs, of successes and failures, but it was two years over all of never giving up and consistency and on my two year weight loss anniversary on 1/16/16 I hit my 100 pound weight loss goal 💪🏻 It can seem so scary and daunting at the start but eventually the workouts become a part of your routine, eating healthy becomes more enjoyable and the non scale victories and weight loss goals you surpass start to fuel your fire to keep going 👊🏻 Here’s to a New Year – I’m so glad I made the decision in 2014 to change my life and wish anyone who set the same goal for 2018 all the success – I know you are capable of doing the same thing too 💕 #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #100poundsdown #fitfam #fitspo fitsporation #weightlossbeforeandafter
¡Así de sencillo!
- 1. Rastrea sus calorías
"Comencé por rastrear mis calorías, usando la aplicación My Fitness Pal. La aplicación me fijó objetivos de calorías, y yo seguía esos objetivos y también agregaba las calorías que quemaba del ejercicio. Eso funcionó para mí hasta que perdí 43 kilos.
Luego cambié a un plan de dieta donde en vez de rastrear solo calorías, realizó un seguimiento de los gramos de proteínas, carbohidratos y grasas que como y tengo metas y proporciones específicas de cada macronutriente ".
It will be a journey, but it will be worth it 💪🏻 Same dress and same girl but during three different stages of my journey. Left was in 2012 before I even hit my highest weight of 246lb and I probably weighed around 225. Middle was in 2014 after recently hitting onederland and weighing 196 pounds. Right picture was taken last year after hitting and maintaining my 100 pound weight loss at 146 pounds 🙌🏻 It took me two years to lose 100 pounds but remember there is no timeline on your health: it’s you against you and wether it takes you 2 months or 2 years to hit your “goal” as long as you are working towards making healthier choices and being a better version of you, it doesn’t matter how long it takes! 💗 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlossmotivation #weightlossinspiration #fitfam #100poundsdown #fitspo #fitspiration
- 2. Balancea sus comidas
Ella siguió la "regla del 80/20" para que pudiera tomarse unos días sin arruinar todo su progreso. Ésta consiste en cuidar el 80% tu alimentación, pero pocos días a la semana darte tus lujitos y gustos en la comida.
- Desayuno: revuelto vegetariano de clara de huevo con espinacas y coles de bruselas ralladas, cubierto con queso bajo en grasa; yogur griego sin grasa mezclado con mantequilla de maní en polvo. "También tomo café con crema y azúcar".
- Almuerzo: pollo a la parrilla con judías verdes asadas y zanahorias
- Merienda: bagel bajo en calorías cubierto con queso crema bajo en grasa
- Cena: salmón con un camote horneado y espárragos asados
- Postre: barra de proteína de chocolate. No suena nada mal, ¿no crees?
The girl on the left was just as beautiful and worthy of love as the girl I am today 💕 #transformationtuesday What changed was that the girl on the left who was 100 pounds overweight realized that she did love HERSELF enough to make a change to get healthy. Deciding you need to focus on your health or change a habit doesn’t mean you are any less perfect or worthy of love: it just means you value yourself and your future enough to make a change to enjoy a better, more healthy & fulfilling life! I was told by countless people that I needed to lose weight when I was heavy: my ex-husband, parents, doctors, etc. all told me I needed to lose weight but no one’s opinion could make up for my mind for me but ME that I needed to make a change. I was always a happy and bubbly person – even at 100 pounds overweight I still loved life but it got to a point when I finally hit 246 pounds that I KNEW I WAS WORTH MORE. I loved myself enough to realize that I needed to make the change for ME and THAT self-love and self-motivation is what stuck with me over the next two years until I ultimately lost 100 pounds. And guess what: I still love myself just as much today but it feels so much more special because I know that I have changed my life for the better & can enjoy a healthier and happier future because of the steps I made to change my life 💓 In the spirit of self-love, I’m hosting my next DietBet to start on Valentine’s Day this year, just over three weeks away! Click the link in my profile to join or leave your email in the comments and I’ll send you an invite to the game. If you need some extra motivation to love yourself enough to make a change for your health and happiness, I would love for you to play with us! Obviously to play the game we have to focus on weight as that is how you win or lose the DietBet: but I want to focus on so much more than that in this bet and really cultivate a community online where we can accept and love ourselves for exactly how we are, but celebrate together as we make changes to work towards a healthier future and every non-scale victory along the way 👏🏻 Let’s get PAID to lose weight and celebrate self-love along the way ❤️❤️
- 3. Hace ejercicio
"Normalmente me ejercito todos los días durante aproximadamente una hora"
- Lunes: clase de pesas de una hora, seguido de 25 minutos de cardio en el StairMaster (escaladora)
- Martes: clase de Spin de 50 minutos
- Miércoles: 45 minutos en el StairMaster, seguido de 20 minutos de pesas libres
- Jueves: entrenamiento en el hogar usando varios DVD de entrenamiento cardiovascular y de fuerza
- Viernes: 30 minutos de Spin y 30 minutos de barra
- Sábado: una hora en el StairMaster, seguido de 30 minutos de máquinas de pesas
- Domingo: "Dependiendo de cómo me sienta", una carrera de cinco a 10 millas o un día de descanso
#TransformationTuesday You get what you work for 👊🏻 Set your goal and FIGHT for it! The girl on the left had no idea she was capable of losing 100 pounds and looking like the girl on the right but she did know she was dedicated. A little motivation will help get you started, but dedication will keep you pushing week after week when you get tired of meal prepping, when the last thing you want to do is climb on that treadmill after work, when you screw up majorly one weekend and feel like you’ve ruined all your progress and giving up seems like the easiest option. Believe in yourself and your willpower: you are always only one choice away from getting back on track and fighting for that goal you want so bad, it’s worth it 🙌🏻❤️ #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlossinspiration #weightlossmotivation #100poundsdown #weightlossbeforeandafter #weightlosstransformation #fitfam #fitspo
¡Los cambios hablan por sí solos!
Wrapped up another great week of workouts at barre class this morning! Here was my workout schedule this week: Saturday: One hour barbell strength class (like body pump) at @lifetime.life and then 25 minutes of cardio on the stairmaster Sunday: 6 mile outdoor run Monday: 35 minutes on the stairmaster, 25 minutes of upper body weights Tuesday: 50 minute spin class, 10 minutes on the stairmaster Wednesday: 1 hour barbell strength class, 30 minutes on the stairmaster Thursday: 5 mile treadmill run Friday: 1 hour barre class Onto another great week of workouts tomorrow! 😀 What was your favorite workout you did this week??? I’m loving taking barbell strength lately 😍 (all weights, no cardio) and I’m so glad I got to take it twice this week 🙌🏻 #exercise #workout #workoutschedule #workoutroutine #noexcuses #barre #barreaddict #barresohard #toesox #spreadyourtoes