El mago David Copperfield es acusado de haber abusado a una menor

It’s been awesome to work with some of the greatest photographers in the world. 📷 @guyaroch – #FBF #DavidCopperfield #DavidCopperfieldTheatre #LivetheImpossible #MGMGrand #Inspire #Magic #DCMuseum

A post shared by David Copperfield (@d_copperfield) on Jan 5, 2018 at 5:07pm PST