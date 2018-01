La última foto que Dolores O'Riordan publicó fue para despedirse

Irish and international singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly in London today. She was 46 years old. The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries, was in London for a short recording session. No further details are available at this time. Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.

A post shared by The Cranberries (@thecranberries) on Jan 15, 2018 at 10:13am PST