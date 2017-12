La dieta exprés de de Kim Kardashian para adelgazar después de las fiestas

Currently 5’6” 140 lbs. A couple of weeks ago I was 145 lbs. What I changed in these last couple of weeks were 1. Training intensity – Trying to push past my limits in the gym, 2. Consistent about my water intake – making sure I’m drinking up to a gallon a day. 3. Not eating junk – I’ve had 2 “free meals” In 2 weeks, just meals not days lol! 4. Less cardio – because I’ve been training harder and eating less pieces of a cookie here, bowl of cereal there then I don’t have to stress about doing as much cardio. This week is my lighter week in the gym so I’ll be cutting my carbs slightly and increasing my protein a bit. I’ll be posting all of my food for the week in my stories, keep an eye out! : : : #bodybuilding #fit #fitness #fitchick #fitmom #progress #gym #gains #fitfam #weightloss #bodygoals #beachbody #transformation #trainhard #gymlife #melanin #transformationtuesday #physique #competitor #competitionprep #naturalbeauty #natural

