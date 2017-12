Casi tres meses después, la viuda de Hugh Hefner reapareció en las redes

Hope everybody is enjoying the holidays. The past few years have been very trying for me. As many know, I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in early 2016. This forced me to take a step back and face my sickness head on. It was the most debilitated and defeated I have ever felt. Waking up everyday was a challenge but I am blessed to say that I have come out on the other side with a renewed appreciation of life. I am excited to be able to share my journey with you as I continue learning to live with and bring awareness to this illness. • • A big thank you to Infusio Beverly Hills, whom I feel were integral to my healing. Without the passionate work of Phillip Battiade and my Lyme doctor Erica Lehman, I would not be where I am today.

