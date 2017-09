Vin Diesel comparte foto con hermano de Paul Walker y este es idéntico

Happy birthday Pablo… You have and are still changing the world. Your love lives through all whom have had the great fortune to know you. Meadow graduated this summer… made us all so proud. She is even building a foundation in your name to help the world. Would you believe Cody is in Houston continuing the work you were so passionate about… Remeber when we were in Haiti and you asked me what the name should be… and now @reachoutww is realizing the dream. All the angels miss you… I miss you.

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:55pm PDT