La conmovedora foto que Vin Diesel compartió el día del estreno de Rápidos y furiosos 8

#Repost @tyrese ・・・ I'm sure if you asked everyone in this picture if they would EVER think the fast and the furious would ever go from 1 to 8 – I'm SURE we all would know the answer…… Roman came in on part 2 but there would BE no Roman, Tej, Hobbs, Shaw, cypher, Mr Nobody, Little Nobody etc….. if it wasn't for the original FAST CREW…… we're all so grateful and humbled by your love and support cheers to the years and years of doing our BEST to keep you entertained…….. Vrooooooommmm!!!!!!!

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 13, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT