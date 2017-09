Con apasionado beso Scott Disick confirma relación con ex de Justin Bieber

#tgt Congrats #scottdisick and #sofiarichie 🤔 but what are we #celebrating ? Sippers🍵 do you know? Just gonna sit this cup right here🍵 #greentea #kuwtk #celebritycouples via tmz

A post shared by The Green tea Livecast🍵 (@thegreentealivecastbitch) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:36am PDT