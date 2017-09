El extravagante cambio de look de Robert Pattinson para su nueva película

"I like entering worlds that feel foreign… I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognisable." Robert Pattinson takes the lead with his self directed cover shoot 🌟 shot by @sandycandykim styled by @miyakobellizzi wearing @diorhomme ⚡️ interviewed in conversation with Yuval Noah Harari, introduction by @thebenjiwalters ⭐️ available to BUY ONLINE NOW at @wonderlandshop ☝🏼 link in bio . . . . . . . . . . Entertainment director and producer @ericacornwall, hair @vaingloriously, makeup @marlabeltmua, set design @erinlarkgray, photography assistant @morgantstuart, fashion assistants @666999666999 David Mendoza @perfectawful, remote producer @naitian, hair assistants @mischag @cheekymaa, set assistant Cailin Hutchinson Thanks to @refineryhotel, @pier59studios, @tiptopprops and @teamID ❤️

