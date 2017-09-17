Ellos buscarán ser los grandes ganadores de los premios Emmy 2017

La 69° edición de los premios Emmy se llevará a cabo este domingo 17 de septiembre. El presentador y comediante Stephen Colbert será el anfitrión de la ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

"Saturday Night Live" (SNL) de NBC recibió 22 nominaciones -la mayor cantidad al lado del show de ciencia ficción de HBO "Westworld- por una serie de 'sketchs' sobre el nuevo mandatario, encarnado por Alec Baldwin.

"Veep", otra comedia política, recibió en total 17 nominaciones, incluida la de mejor serie de comedia y mejor actriz para Julia Louis-Dreyfus, que también suena como favorita a alcanzar su sexto Emmy por su papel en la desventurada vida de la expresidenta Selina Meyer.

Las grandes estrellas comenzarán a caminar por la alfombra roja dos horas antes del inicio de la ceremonia en Los Ángeles.

Mejor Serie de Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Mejor Actor Protagonista de Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Mejor Actriz Protagonista de Drama

Viola Davis (Cómo defender a un asesino)

Claire Foy (The Crow)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Drama

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Mejor Serie de Comedia

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Mejor Actor Protagonista de Comedia

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Zach Galifianakis (Basket)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Mejor Actriz Protagonista de Comedia

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Alison Janney (Mom)

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee E. Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Comedia

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Comedia

Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Kathryn Hahn (Transparent)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor Mini Serie

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud

Genius

The Night Of

Mejor Actor Protagonista de Mini Serie o TV Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock)

Robert de Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Mejor Actriz Protagonista de Mini Serie o TV Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Wintherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Mejor Actor de Reparto de Mini Serie o TV Movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto de Mini Serie o TV Movie

Judy Davis (Feud)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Mejor TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Wizard of Lies

