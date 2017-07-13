La serie "Westworld" se postula como la favorita a ganar los Emmy 2017

Los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017 ya fueron revelados y la serie de ciencia ficción "Westworld" se postula como una de las preferidas del público.

Por: Ana Lucía Valladares

La entrega de premios Emmy 2017 se llevará a cabo el próximo 17 de septiembre. El presentador y comediante Stephen Colbert será el anfitrión de la ceremonia número 69.

Mientras tanto, esta mañana fueron anunciados los nominados por la actriz Anna Chlumsky y el actor Shemar Moore, acompañados del presidente de la Academia de Televisión Hayma Washington.

Los nominados:

Mejor serie dramática:

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid’s Tale
  • House of Cards
  • Stranger Things
  • This Is Us
  • Westworld

Mejor actor de drama:

  • Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
  • Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Matthew Rhys, The Americans
  • Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
  • Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
  • Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Mejor actriz de drama:

  • Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
  • Claire Foy, The Crown
  • Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Keri Russell, The Americans
  • Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
  • Robin Wright, House of Cards

Mejor actriz de reparto de drama:

  • Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
  • Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
  • Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
  • Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
  • Thandie Newton, Westworld
  • Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mejor actor de reparto de drama:

  • Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
  • Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
  • David Harbour, Stranger Things
  • Michael Kelly, House of Cards
  • John Lithgow, The Crown
  • Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
  • Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Mejor serie de comedia:

  • Atlanta
  • Black-ish
  • Master of None
  • Modern Family
  • Silicon Valley
  • Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Veep

Mejor actriz comedia:

  • Pamela Adlon, Better Things
  • Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
  • Allison Janney, Mom
  • Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
  • Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
  • Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Mejor actor comedia:

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
  • Aziz Ansari, Master of None
  • Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • William H. Macy, Shameless
  • Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Mejor actor de reparto de comedia:

  • Louie Anderson, Baskets
  • Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
  • Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
  • Ty Burrell, Modern Family
  • Tony Hale, Veep
  • Matt Walsh, Veep

Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia:

  • Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
  • Anna Chlumsky, Veep
  • Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
  • Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
  • Judith Light, Transparent
  • Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Mejor serie limitada:

  • Big Little Lies
  • Fargo
  • Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Genius
  • The Night Of

Mejor película para televisión:

  • Black Mirror: San Junipero
  • Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
  • The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
  • Sherlock: The Lying Detective
  • The Wizard of Lies

Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
  • Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
  • Ewan McGregor, Fargo
  • Geoffrey Rush, Genius
  • John Turturro, The Night Of

Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Carrie Coon, Fargo
  • Felicity Huffman, American Crime
  • Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
  • Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
  • Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Regina King, American Crime
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
  • Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión:

  • Bill Camp, The Night Of
  • Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
  • David Thewlis, Fargo
  • Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
  • Michael K. Williams, The Night Of

 

