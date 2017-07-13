La serie "Westworld" se postula como la favorita a ganar los Emmy 2017
Los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017 ya fueron revelados y la serie de ciencia ficción "Westworld" se postula como una de las preferidas del público.
La entrega de premios Emmy 2017 se llevará a cabo el próximo 17 de septiembre. El presentador y comediante Stephen Colbert será el anfitrión de la ceremonia número 69.
Mientras tanto, esta mañana fueron anunciados los nominados por la actriz Anna Chlumsky y el actor Shemar Moore, acompañados del presidente de la Academia de Televisión Hayma Washington.
Los nominados:
Mejor serie dramática:
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- House of Cards
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
- Westworld
Mejor actor de drama:
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
- Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
- Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
- Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Mejor actriz de drama:
- Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
- Claire Foy, The Crown
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Keri Russell, The Americans
- Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
- Robin Wright, House of Cards
Mejor actriz de reparto de drama:
- Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor actor de reparto de drama:
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
- Michael Kelly, House of Cards
- John Lithgow, The Crown
- Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Mejor serie de comedia:
- Atlanta
- Black-ish
- Master of None
- Modern Family
- Silicon Valley
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Veep
Mejor actriz comedia:
- Pamela Adlon, Better Things
- Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
- Allison Janney, Mom
- Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Mejor actor comedia:
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Aziz Ansari, Master of None
- Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- William H. Macy, Shameless
- Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Mejor actor de reparto de comedia:
- Louie Anderson, Baskets
- Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
- Ty Burrell, Modern Family
- Tony Hale, Veep
- Matt Walsh, Veep
Mejor actriz de reparto de comedia:
- Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
- Anna Chlumsky, Veep
- Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
- Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
- Judith Light, Transparent
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie limitada:
- Big Little Lies
- Fargo
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Genius
- The Night Of
Mejor película para televisión:
- Black Mirror: San Junipero
- Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
- The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
- Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- The Wizard of Lies
Mejor actor en serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
- Robert DeNiro, The Wizard of Lies
- Ewan McGregor, Fargo
- Geoffrey Rush, Genius
- John Turturro, The Night Of
Mejor actriz en serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Carrie Coon, Fargo
- Felicity Huffman, American Crime
- Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
- Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Regina King, American Crime
- Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
- Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Mejor actor de reparto en serie limitada o película para televisión:
- Bill Camp, The Night Of
- Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
- David Thewlis, Fargo
- Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
- Michael K. Williams, The Night Of