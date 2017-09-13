Inglesa cambió tres hábitos cotidianos y bajó 143 libras en 11 meses

Almost 2 years ago now I went to Europe with my family. In the 8 weeks we were abroad there are literally about 4 photos with me in them, it just made me really sad that I was so uncomfortable. I remember how hard all the walking was. On the flight over I had to be upgraded as my bum was too large for the economy seat. Then my ankles and feet swelled up three times their size due to poor circulation and the altitude (swelling that didnt go down for 3 weeks and required me to wear compression socks for the rest of our flights). Don't ge me wrong, I have amazing memories from my time in Europe, I just wish my weight wasn't what I remember most. That's why a resolution of mine for this year is to start putting money away to go back and do everything again. Do everything I was too unfit to do. Take a MILLION photos and SMILE because I'm alive and healthy and know that my ass won't need upgrading on the way home 😛 😀😀😀61kgs down today 😀😀😀 Only 4 kgs off my goal weight 👍 I am just so thankful for my family, my partner, my health and my Wonderful God. 🌼 Without this balance I would not be where I am today, Starting a new chapter of my life ❤ • • • • • #fitnessmotivation #fitspo #fitfam #fit #healthy #sweat #transformation #progress #health #fitness #gymlife #hardwork #fatloss #gym #training #instahealth #healthychoices #motivation #instagood #determination #lifestyle #diet #cleaneating #jesus #salvation #organicliving #exercise #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation

A post shared by Talitha Rogers (@talitha_xanthe) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:11pm PST