Inglesa cambió tres hábitos cotidianos y bajó 143 libras en 11 meses
Tabitha Rogers llegó a pesar más de 280 libras, gracias a su decisión de cambiar su manera de alimentarse pudo darle a su vida un giro impactante.
No es cuestión de milagros, sino de voluntad y de cambiar la manera de alimentarse.
La inglesa Tabitha Rogers llegó a pesar 130 kilos (287 libras) y ahora presume su increíble transformación.
Desde niña sufrió bullying, maltratos y abandono por su sobrepeso.
Pero su vida cambio cuando a los 24 años realizó un viaje por Europa, pero cuando llegó a su asiento no cabía; en ese momento se sintió humillada y entendió que era el momento de un cambio.
"Pensé 'nadie merece vivir así', ese fue mi momento de iluminación. Además, mi doctor me dijo que estaba a punto de padecer de colitis ulcerativa que, si sigue avanzando, puede llegar a convertirse en cáncer de intestino", explicó.
Almost 2 years ago now I went to Europe with my family. In the 8 weeks we were abroad there are literally about 4 photos with me in them, it just made me really sad that I was so uncomfortable. I remember how hard all the walking was. On the flight over I had to be upgraded as my bum was too large for the economy seat. Then my ankles and feet swelled up three times their size due to poor circulation and the altitude (swelling that didnt go down for 3 weeks and required me to wear compression socks for the rest of our flights). Don't ge me wrong, I have amazing memories from my time in Europe, I just wish my weight wasn't what I remember most. That's why a resolution of mine for this year is to start putting money away to go back and do everything again. Do everything I was too unfit to do. Take a MILLION photos and SMILE because I'm alive and healthy and know that my ass won't need upgrading on the way home 😛 😀😀😀61kgs down today 😀😀😀 Only 4 kgs off my goal weight 👍 I am just so thankful for my family, my partner, my health and my Wonderful God. 🌼 Without this balance I would not be where I am today, Starting a new chapter of my life ❤
¿Qué fue lo que hizo?
Lo primero que dejó fue el azúcar y el gluten, posteriormente abandonó las comidas procesadas y se concentró en mantener una cierta consistencia en sus hábitos alimenticios.
Finalmente ejercitarse a diario y en solo 11 meses logró perder 143 libras.
"Me di cuenta de que no estaba comiendo para sentirme bien, estaba comiendo porque me odiaba. Usaba la comida y el alcohol y aunque no lo hacía en demasía, lo hacía lo suficiente como para ganar peso".
I have been a bit too scared to post this past pic until now. At my heaviest of around 130kgs to now at 77kgs. Anything is possible once you finally reach the point of "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" My weight has been up and down all my life. It wasn't until I was finally ready to let go of bad eating as a comfort, that I finally started seeing change. You can do anything. Your mind is powerful and it can be changed. ❤🌼😊
Su rutina fitness comenzó con caminatas y nado, después incluyó circuitos más intensos y ejercicios musculares de resistencia.
Al intensificar su rutina, dejó de fumar, contrató un entrenador personal y decidió seguir una alimentación casi completamente libre de origen animal.
Para el desayuno bebía un batido de aislado proteico con frutas, suplementos y agua de coco y a la hora del almuerzo y la cena optaba por comer ensaladas.
"Para ser honesta, sentí que había pasado 22 años de mi vida sin vivir y ahora siento que desperté", agregó.
Después de ver su cambio, actualmente también busca ayudar a los demás a través del sitio web Vibrant Healthy Living, donde además de contar su experiencia, responden preguntas y dan consejos.
Beautiful sunny days 🌻😊🌼
Información de Publinews México