Después de salir de prisión, el hijo de Michael Douglas impacta con su cambio físico

This week we're celebrating generations. A family of legends. Two fathers, two sons - Three quintessential Indigo Island Men. Fathers Day Is This Sunday! UK customers: last chance for overnight delivery before Fathers Day is 3pm Thursday. #fathersandsons #kirkdouglas #michaeldouglas #camerondouglas #douglas #isleofman #indigoman #douglasbooth #douglashurd #fathersday Available at indigoisland.co.uk

A post shared by Indigo Island (@indigo.island) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT