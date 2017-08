Leonardo DiCaprio y Kate Winslet captados disfrutando muy juntos en la piscina

Kate and Leonardo are seen on stage during the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation 4th Annual Saint-Tropez Gala at Domaine Bertaud Belieu on July 26, 2017 in Saint-Tropez, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images for LDC Foundation) #leonardodicaprio #katewinslet #jackandrose ❤️

A post shared by Leonardo DiCaprio ツ (@leonardcdicaprio) on Jul 27, 2017 at 5:05am PDT