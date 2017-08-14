Villano de Lazy Town revela que se recuperó milagrosamente del cáncer

⚠ Important update on Stefán ⚠ Stefán is NOT CURED from cancer, but he no longer has tumors. Those are fantastic news, but it doesn't mean that he is free from danger. They could reappear at any moment. Stefán suffers from a really uncommon type of cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma of bile duct), so we can't take anything for granted. For now, Stefán is doing great; he is working again and he's feeling happy and full of energy. Nevertheless, he is still sick, and he needs our help. I urge you to donate if you can and, if you don't, please feel free to create art, memes, or just raise awareness so Stefán and others who suffer from this horrible illness could receive the help that they need. There's a link in my bio where you can donate to help him and his family. It doesn't matter how much or how little you give, every single dollar counts. There's more information on my last post. Thank you so much for your attention.

