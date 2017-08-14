Villano de Lazy Town revela que se recuperó milagrosamente del cáncer
Después de que se viralizara la supuesta noticia de su muerte, Stefán Karl Stefánsson, de Lazy Town, habló de su perfecto estado de salud.
Hace más de mes se difundió que el conocido villano de Lazy Town, Robbie Rotten, estaba en la fase terminal de un voraz cáncer de páncreas.
Todo apuntaba a que la vida Stefán Karl Stefánsson no tardaría mucho tiempo en llegar a su fin, su esposa aseguraba que estaba grave.
Ahora el panorama es distinto, el actor islandés afirmó al medio RUV que luego de dos operaciones está libre del cáncer que lo aquejaba.
“La maldita enfermedad ha desaparecido. Hasta que vuelva, cuando quiera que sea, espero que nunca. La vida es ahora. Es casi un milagro que siga aquí”.
El protagonista de la serie infantil explicó que le fueron quitando un tumor detrás de otro hasta que se toparon con un tumor gigante durante la operación.
Finalmente le tuvieron que quitar un trozo de páncreas, pero se regenerará.
⚠ Important update on Stefán ⚠ Stefán is NOT CURED from cancer, but he no longer has tumors. Those are fantastic news, but it doesn't mean that he is free from danger. They could reappear at any moment. Stefán suffers from a really uncommon type of cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma of bile duct), so we can't take anything for granted. For now, Stefán is doing great; he is working again and he's feeling happy and full of energy. Nevertheless, he is still sick, and he needs our help. I urge you to donate if you can and, if you don't, please feel free to create art, memes, or just raise awareness so Stefán and others who suffer from this horrible illness could receive the help that they need. There's a link in my bio where you can donate to help him and his family. It doesn't matter how much or how little you give, every single dollar counts. There's more information on my last post. Thank you so much for your attention.
Un giro inesperado
El intérprete de 42 años contó cómo cambió su vida después de que le detectaron la enfermedad
“El cáncer me ha hecho volver a pensar en mi vida y qué es lo que quiero hacer. La mayoría de la gente se va entre los cinco primeros años, y de pronto tienes que volver a priorizar tu vida. (…) He cambiado muchas cosas. Por ejemplo, ya no hablo de política u otras cosas negativas, me quita demasiado tiempo”.
Su recuperación
Durante su entrevista, el hombre recalcó que el deporte es su gran aliado.
“Me he recuperado muy rápido y es probable que haya sido por hacer ejercicio. El deporte es la clave, pero tienes que empezar poco a poco”.
Antes de que le diagnosticaran la enfermedad, el actor levantaba pesas para tratar de conseguir masa muscular, ahora afirma que recorre 20 kilómetros en bicicleta.
Stefán is NOT CURED. He is free from tumors, but they could come back at any time. There's more information about it on my last posts. Please, never believe the news you see on the internet. Always search for reliable sources of information. He still needs help, so please, consider donating something on his GoFundMe page. I recommend you to follow some of my friends, they are always on top of the last news about him. When in doubt, you can always ask them: @robbierottenisgod @stefansmemefriend @robbie._.rotten.exe @stefanthememegod @glanniglaepur.exe