Lista de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards 2017
La ceremonia de entrega, la cual será conducida por Katy Perry, se realizará el próximo 27 de agosto en el The Forum en Inglewood, California.
MTV dio a conocer la lista de nominados para la entrega de este 2017 de los premios MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
La ceremonia de entrega, la cual será conducida por Katy Perry, se realizará el próximo 27 de agosto en el The Forum en Inglewood, California, según lo informó la famosa cadena estadounidense.
Hay varias nuevas categoría como “Mejor pelea contra el sistema”, y “Artista del año”, las cuales estarán en lugar de “Mejor artista masculino” y su similar para las mujeres.
Las nominaciones
Video del año
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
- The Weeknd – “Reminder”
Artista del año
- Bruno Mars
- Kendrick Lamar
- Ed Sheeran
- Ariana Grande
- The Weeknd
- Lorde
Mejor artista nuevo
- Khalid
- Kodak Black
- SZA
- Young M.A
- Julia Michaels
- Noah Cyrus
Mejor colaboración
- Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez – “We Don’t Talk Anymore”
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
- Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean – “Feels”
- Zayn & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)”
Mejor artista pop
- Shawn Mendes – “Treat You Better”
- Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
- Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
- Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Mejor artista hip hop
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
- Chance the Rapper – “Same Drugs”
- D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty – “Broccoli”
- Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad & Boujee”
- DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne – “I’m The One”
Mejor artista dance
- Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
- Kygo x Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
- Calvin Harris – “My Way”
- Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ – “Cold Water”
- Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign – “Gone”
Mejor artista rock
- Coldplay – “A Head Full of Dreams”
- Fall Out Boy – “Young And Menace”
- Twenty One Pilots – “Heavydirtysoul”
- Green Day – “Bang Bang”
- Foo Fighters – “Run”
Mejor lucha contra el sistema
- Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson – “Black SpiderMan”
- The Hamilton Mixtape – “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)”
- Big Sean – “Light”
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley – “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL”
- John Legend – “Surefire”
Mejor cinematrografía
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Imagine Dragons – “Thunder”
- Ed Sheeran – “Castle On The Hill”
- DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels – “Nobody Speak”
- Halsey – “Now or Never”
Mejor dirección
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
- Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
- The Weeknd – “Reminder”
Mejor dirección de arte
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
- Katy Perry ft. Migos – “Bon Appetit”
- DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
- The Weeknd – “Reminder”
Mejores efectos visuales
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- A Tribe Called Quest – “Dis Generation”
- KYLE ft. Lil Yachty – “iSpy”
- Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley – “Chained To The Rhythm”
- Harry Styles – “Sign Of The Times”
Mejor coreografía
- Kanye West – “Fade”
- Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj – “Side To Side”
- Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
- Sia – “The Greatest”
- Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane – “Down”
Mejor edición
- Future – “Mask Off”
- Young Thug – “Wyclef Jean”
- Lorde – “Green Light”
- The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey – “Closer”
- The Weeknd – “Reminder”.