El guitarrista guatemalteco Hedras Ramos incursiona como cantante

PRE-ORDER NOW / "The Impressionist" Pre-Order Now my new album "The Impressionist" on BandCamp and download a brand new track titled "Letters to earth" Featuring amazing bass player Anton Davidyants: https://hedrasramos.bandcamp.com/ I'm really excited to announce the cover of my new album "The Impressionist", The album releases September 1 2017. Amigos de Guatemala miren mi fb para saber todo sobre la preventa del disco fisco lo pueden ordenar ya!!

A post shared by Hedras Ramos (@hedrasramos) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:31am PDT