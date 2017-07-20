Famosos lamentan en redes la muerte del vocalista de Linkin Park, Chester Bennington
El cuerpo sin vida de Chester Bennington fue encontrado esta mañana, la noticia ha impactado a todos los fan y a algunos famosos.
Chester Bennington, vocalista de la banda de rock Linkin Park, murió hoy a los 41 años en un aparente suicidio, según informó TMZ.
De acuerdo con el sitio web, el artista fue encontrado ahorcado por un empleado en su residencia de Palos Verdes Estates, poco antes de las 9 de la mañana.
El cantante tuvo problemas con las drogas y el alcohol durante años y confesó haber considerado suicidarse tras haber sufrido abusos por parte de un adulto cuando era niño.
La tristeza invade las redes
No solo los fanáticos de la agrupación estadounidense lloran su muerte, algunos famosos también lo lamentan.
El presentador estadounidense Jimmy Kimmel destacó la cordialidad de Chester.
“Fue uno de los hombres más amables que he tenido en mi programa”, escribió en Twitter.
Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly.
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) 20 de julio de 2017
no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington.
— Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) 20 de julio de 2017
The news about Chester Bennington is devastating. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and @linkinpark. Such a tragic loss
— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) 20 de julio de 2017
Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.
— Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) 20 de julio de 2017
I am in tears.Chester just told me how happy he was…..He was such a sweet and talented man……Ifeel so sad for his family,band mates and fans
— Nikki Sixx (@NikkiSixx) 20 de julio de 2017
Mental health is no joke. We have to destigmatize the conversation around it.
— yung menace (@petewentz) 20 de julio de 2017
Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞
— OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) 20 de julio de 2017
RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾
— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) 20 de julio de 2017
Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children.
— Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) 20 de julio de 2017
song of the day: NUMB – LINKIN PARK pic.twitter.com/7itrfa0Sz6
— Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) 20 de julio de 2017
RIP Chester Bennington.
Another great gone too soon.
If you’re hurting, struggling or just need some 1 to talk to.
Reach out. 🙏🏼
— Mark Ballas (@MarkBallas) 20 de julio de 2017
RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone’s pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY
— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 20 de julio de 2017
RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster.
— Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) 20 de julio de 2017