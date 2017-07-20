Famosos lamentan en redes la muerte del vocalista de Linkin Park, Chester Bennington

El cuerpo sin vida de Chester Bennington fue encontrado esta mañana, la noticia ha impactado a todos los fan y a algunos famosos.

Getty Images
Por: Luisa María Godínez

Chester Bennington, vocalista de la banda de rock Linkin Park, murió hoy a los 41 años en un aparente suicidio, según informó TMZ.

De acuerdo con el sitio web, el artista fue encontrado ahorcado por un empleado en su residencia de Palos Verdes Estates, poco antes de las 9 de la mañana.

El cantante tuvo problemas con las drogas y el alcohol durante años y confesó haber considerado suicidarse tras haber sufrido abusos por parte de un adulto cuando era niño.

La tristeza invade las redes

No solo los fanáticos de la agrupación estadounidense lloran su muerte, algunos famosos también lo lamentan.

El presentador estadounidense Jimmy Kimmel destacó la cordialidad de Chester.

“Fue uno de los hombres más amables que he tenido en mi programa”, escribió en Twitter.

Sad news Other singer R.I.P Chester Bennington Linkin Park #ChesterBennington #LinkinPark

A post shared by Axl Rose 🌹 Guns N' Roses (@official_axlrose) on

