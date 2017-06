Tras mostrar explícitamente su pubis, Amber Rose recibe comentarios machistas

A Slut, a Faggot, a Queer, a Fat Bitch and a MAN 😳😒🙄 We embrace all of the derogatory labels that are thrown at us. We've been sexually abused/assaulted, verbally abused, victim blamed, slut shamed and dealt with A lot of double standards on my team so if you're anything like us or want to take a stand with us go to AmberRoseSlutWalk.com to sign up, volunteer and/or donate! #amberroseslutwalk October 1st 2017 📸 by @orinary

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:58am PDT