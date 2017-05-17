La niña de "Una esposa de mentira" creció y sus sexys fotos lo demuestran

Bailee Madison interpretó el papel de Maggie junto a Adam Sandler y Jennifer Aniston en la cinta "Una esposa de mentira" hace 7 años. ¡Mira lo sexy que está ahora!

La niña de
Por: Luisa María Godínez

Bailee Madison nació el 15 de octubre de 1999 en Fort Lauderdale, Florida y es la más joven de siete hijos.

Comenzó su carrera cuando tenía dos semanas de edad en un anuncio de Office Depot. Desde entonces, ha aparecido en varios comerciales nacionales para grandes empresas como Walt Disney, Sea World y Cadillac.

Hizo su debut cinematográfico en 2006, con la película Lonely Hearts junto a Salma Hayek y John Travolta en la que interpreta a Rainelle, una niña en medio de un mundo de crimen.

¿Dónde la conociste?

En 2011, la joven actriz en “Just Go with It” (Una esposa de mentira), junto a Adam Sandler y Jennifer Aniston, en el papel de Maggie Murphy.

La niña de la película tiene 17años y es muy activa en redes sociales, además de haber desarrollado a la par su talento.

Ha participado en distintos proyectos como “Offer and Compromise” y “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket”.

Enn las fotos que comparte en sus redes sociales demuestra que ya no es una niña, se convirtió en una sensual mujer.

BAEwatch 😝 #florida w/ @alexlange photo creds-mama

A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on

because why not¿?

A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on

