La niña de "Una esposa de mentira" creció y sus sexys fotos lo demuestran

Happy Birthday Jennifer! Happy 6th Birthday #JustGoWithIt ! There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of the priceless memories that were made on this set. My heart will forever be touched and thankful. I'd like to think Maggie owns her own pop up acting studio, Michael is the captain of the swim team and bakes dolphin cookies on the regular, Danny is the best step dad and Katherine still takes her spinning classes… only this time while eating M&M's, Eddie is…. still Eddie, and Palmer has her own set of house keys to stop by whenever… oh, and they live in Hawaii now… because like, #JustGoWithIt ya know? 😜b

A post shared by Bailee Madison (@baileemadison) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:09pm PST