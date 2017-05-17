La niña de "Una esposa de mentira" creció y sus sexys fotos lo demuestran
Bailee Madison interpretó el papel de Maggie junto a Adam Sandler y Jennifer Aniston en la cinta "Una esposa de mentira" hace 7 años. ¡Mira lo sexy que está ahora!
Bailee Madison nació el 15 de octubre de 1999 en Fort Lauderdale, Florida y es la más joven de siete hijos.
Comenzó su carrera cuando tenía dos semanas de edad en un anuncio de Office Depot. Desde entonces, ha aparecido en varios comerciales nacionales para grandes empresas como Walt Disney, Sea World y Cadillac.
Hizo su debut cinematográfico en 2006, con la película Lonely Hearts junto a Salma Hayek y John Travolta en la que interpreta a Rainelle, una niña en medio de un mundo de crimen.
¿Dónde la conociste?
En 2011, la joven actriz en “Just Go with It” (Una esposa de mentira), junto a Adam Sandler y Jennifer Aniston, en el papel de Maggie Murphy.
La niña de la película tiene 17años y es muy activa en redes sociales, además de haber desarrollado a la par su talento.
Ha participado en distintos proyectos como “Offer and Compromise” y “Annabelle Hooper and the Ghosts of Nantucket”.
Enn las fotos que comparte en sus redes sociales demuestra que ya no es una niña, se convirtió en una sensual mujer.
Happy Birthday Jennifer! Happy 6th Birthday #JustGoWithIt ! There's not a day that goes by that I don't think of the priceless memories that were made on this set. My heart will forever be touched and thankful. I'd like to think Maggie owns her own pop up acting studio, Michael is the captain of the swim team and bakes dolphin cookies on the regular, Danny is the best step dad and Katherine still takes her spinning classes… only this time while eating M&M's, Eddie is…. still Eddie, and Palmer has her own set of house keys to stop by whenever… oh, and they live in Hawaii now… because like, #JustGoWithIt ya know? 😜b
So excited to be celebrating the premiere of #ACowgirlsStory tomorrow night at @TheGroveLA ❤️ I'm grateful for those by my side who continue to be kind, show loyalty and give encouragement. You give me so many reasons to smile, even when others want me to stop. Thank you ❤️ It's been quite the ride…and it's only just beginning❤️ #ItTakesATeam #GodIsGood #KindessForTheWin
I am SO excited to share the reveal of my garage makeover with @wayfair! Thank you so much to @ryansaghian for making my design dreams come true! (Now I finally have a space to let my creativity run wild!) Can you believe that EVERYTHING in this room came from @Wayfair?! (🌹🌹CLICK THE LINK IN MY PROFILE to see the WHOLE space💋💋) #sp #wayfairroomover