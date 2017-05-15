Hija de Michael Jackson publica foto en topless y responde a quienes la criticaron
Paris Jackson, la hija del fallecido Michael Jackson, subió en su cuenta de Instagram una foto en topless recibiendo muchas críticas. No se quedó callada y esto respondió.
La hija Michael Jackson está en el ojo del huracán, ya que publicó en sus redes sociales una foto en topless y creó polémica.
Paris Jackson apareció semidesnuda acompañada de un cigarrillo y ha sido objeto de varios comentarios, entre halagos y críticas.
Junto a la imagen, la joven de 19 años escribió un comentario explicando por qué publicó esa foto.
“Estar desnudo es parte de lo que nos hace humanos. A mí me ayuda a sentirme más conectada”.
i'll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself. nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i'm usually naked when i garden. it's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many hollywood stars (and the media) do. not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself. there's different ways of absorbing mother earth's energy, my favorites are earthing which is absorbing the earths vibrations from contact between the soil and your bare feet, as well as letting your naked skin absorb the rays of the sun. the human body is a beautiful thing and no matter what "flaws" you have, whether it be scars, or extra weight, stretch marks, freckles, whatever, it is beautiful and you should express yourself however you feel comfortable. if this makes some of you upset i completely understand and i encourage you to maybe no longer follow me, but i cannot apologize for this in any way. it is who i am and i refuse to shy away and keep my beliefs a secret. every one as an opinion and every one has their beliefs. we don't always agree with one another and that's okay. but again, we are all human, and to appreciate the things that other people do that make us human helps us feel connected. how can that be a bad thing?
La hija del “Rey del Pop” sabía que esa imagen generaría distintas opiniones, por lo que se anticipó y en la misma publicó una respuesta a las críticas.
“Volveré a decirlo para aquellos que cuestionan lo que defiendo y cómo me expreso. El nudismo empezó como un movimiento para ‘volver a la naturaleza’, ‘expresar la libertad’, ‘ser más saludable’ e incluso fue considerado una filosofía”.
Candidata a interpretar a Madonna
Una cinta biográfica de la cantante verá la luz en los próximos meses. El biopic “Blond Ambition” lo impulsa Universal Pictures.
La cinta relatará los acontecimientos que tuvieron lugar a principios de los 80, cuando Madonna dejó su vida en Bay City con tan solo 19 años, para mudarse a Nueva York para probar suerte en la música.