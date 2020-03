Juegos Olímpicos de invierno, la meta de Dalia Soberanis

View this post on Instagram

Nuevo año, nuevo equipo!!! Arena Geisingen Team 😎💪🏽 Can’t wait to represent this colors and also my country Guatemala 😏🇬🇹 #team #inlinespeedskating #speedskater #girlsgoneskating #sprinter #newyear #newgoals #opticasdeluxe #cityrun #coequipier #futecasportgym #guatemala #somosguatemala #unpaisganador #Repost from @teamarenageisingen Our newest addition to the racing team is a real power house! Dalia Soberanis 🇬🇹 won the 300m at the Central American and Caribbean Games. She also is Pan-American champion. She will be training on the fastest track in the world, Geisingen. We can’t wait to see her race in our colors. Welcome to the team! 💪🏼 📸 – unknown #teamarenageisingen #arenageisingen