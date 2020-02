Boxeadora María Micheo consigue galardón del Consejo Mundial de Boxeo

View this post on Instagram

#Repost @wbcboxing WBC Revelation of the Year Award Maria Micheo had 6 fights on 2019 and won all of them with great performances; the rising star from Guatemala even took some time to run and win the WBC 12km Race of Champions in Mexico, with an extraordinary time of 52:31. Congratulations, champ. You really are a wonderful athlete!