Messi se convierte en el primer futbolista en ganar el Premio Laureus

Thank you @laureussport for this incredible award of World Sportsman of the Year. To even be nominated amongst such great names is an honour. I also want to thank @mercedesbenz , they’ve always given me huge support, having signed me at the age of 13, they allowed me the opportunity to live my dream. To think that my name is going to slot in alongside the legends, who have won this award before me, is really humbling. Thank you again 🙏🏾