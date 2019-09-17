Exjugador de rubgy de Gales confiesa que tiene VIH y es respaldado por la Casa Real británica
Los duques de Cambridge y de Sussex demostraron su total apoyo a la valentía de Gareth Thomas y se lo dejaron ver con emotivos mensajes en las redes.
El exjugador de rugby Gareth Thomas anunció que tiene VIH y se ha ganado el respeto de toda Gran Bretaña.
La leyenda de la selección de Gales mencionó que se vio obligado a anunciar “su secreto” debido a que vivió atormentado por unas amenazas que recibió a su correo electrónico y le provocaron pensamientos suicidas.
Thomas reveló que ha estado viviendo con VIH durante años y que quiere romper el estigma sobre los portadores del virus.
“Soy Gareth Thomas y quiero compartir mi secreto con vosotros. ¿Por qué? Porque es mi decisión hacerlo, y no los mails que hacen mi vida un infierno, tratando de contarlo antes de que yo lo hiciera, y porque yo creo y confío en vosotros.
Estoy viviendo con VIH. Ahora tenéis esta información, que me hace extremadamente vulnerable pero no más débil”, comentó.
"Gareth, you are an absolute legend! In sharing your story of being HIV+, you are saving lives and shattering stigma, by showing you can be strong and resilient while living with HIV. We should all be appalled by the way you were forced to speak your truth, it is yours and yours alone to share on your terms and I and millions stand with you." – H
Recibe apoyo de la Casa Real británica
Tras la confesión de Thomas, la Casa Real británica se ha pronunciado al respecto y ovacionando su valentía en las redes sociales.
Desde la cuenta de Instagram los duques de Sussex, le escribieron lo siguiente al exatleta:
“Gareth, ¡eres una leyenda! Compartiendo tu historia acerca del VIH+ estás salvando vidas y acabando con el estigma, porque muestras que se puede ser fuerte y resiliente cuando tienes el VIH”, expresaron.
Enfrentando la situación
Gareth Thomas confesó hace diez años que era homosexual y ahora ha tenido que desvelar que padece VIH.
Lo anterior debido a un chantaje de un medio de comunicación que le llevó a vivir un infierno.
El deportista ocultó a sus familiares y amigos más cercanos el diagnostico que recibió en 2018, sin embargo, tras el acoso que recibió tuvo que admitirlo.
“Cuando descubrí por primera vez que iba a tener que vivir con el VIH lo primero que pensé fue que iba a morir”, añadió.
*Con información de agencias internacionales