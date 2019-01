Exfutbolista del Liverpool comparte en Instagram las impactantes fotos de su lucha contra el cáncer

View this post on Instagram

Hello guys. First of all thanks so much for all the messages and your support, it has been amazing. I just wanted to share with all of you some pictures of what I have been doing for the last two months. Its been difficult I’m not going to lie no just for me but for my partner amy and family but I really believe it has helped me in a way to find out about this and fight it because it makes you have other priorities in life. I just wanted to leave a message for the people that are going through bad times health wise or other problems. It Doesn’t matter how big the problem is you can fight it and go through it. The most important thing is the way you take it and I have really surprised myself how I have reacted going through all of this. Don’t believe you can’t do something, it doesn’t matter how hard it is #WECAN . Thanks again for the lovely support ❤