VIDEO. Mayweather activó el reto más solidario en la historia de la humanidad
El deportista espera que otras celebridades tengan el valor de tomar el reto.
El multimillonario exboxeador estadounidense invitó a las celebridades a unirse a un nuevo desafío viral, el más solidario de la historia, ¿de qué se trata?
Floyd Mayweather sorprendió a todos el fin de semana al mostrar su lado más humano y se comprometió a ayudar a un indigente en Las Vegas, esta es la historia.
Y es que el multimillonario, que puede volver al ring este año o el próximo, decidió iniciar su propio reto viral para que las celebridades de Estados Unidos ayuden a los más necesitados, tal y como lo hizo él.
Llamó a su reto, el “Give Back Challenge”, que consiste en donar dinero a los indigentes de Estados Unidos. Él dio el primer paso regalándole 1 mil dólares a un hombre en silla de ruedas y su propósito es que otras celebridades se unan a este reto.
“Se trata de devolverles algo a los ciudadanos estadounidenses”, dijo en el video que difundió en las redes sociales.
El mismo Mayweather lanzó el reto al rapero Blac Youngsta y al jugador de los Lakers Lance Stephenson, y aunque ninguno de los dos ha dado una respuesta, habría que esperar para saber si se unirán o no al desafío para transformar la vida de cientos de personas que viven en las calles.
