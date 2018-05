El Real Madrid ficha a joven promesa brasileña

Real Madrid isn’t resting on their laurels. 🏆. . . Today, they finalized the signing of Brazilian 🇧🇷 attacking mid Rodrigo Rodrigues (18) from Grêmio Novorizontino. ✍️ . . He’ll start with Castilla after impressing Real scouts with pace, dribbling ability, and inventiveness at a U-17 tournament last year. 🌟. . Another one to watch! 👀 .

