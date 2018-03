Primera víctima masculina revela haber sido abusado por médico Larry Nassar

So unbelievably proud of my brother for graduating high school yesterday. You're about to do so many huge things. I can't wait to watch and be a part of it 👨🏼‍🎓Ps. Special shoutout to Jake & Maddie for inspiring each other to be the best partners for 1 year now. Your relationship is so far beyond just a "high school romance." I've seen what you two have been through and overcome for each other and it makes my heart so happy. You haven't let this world stifle your love for each other or embarrass you in showing each other off and standing up for each other ALWAYS. Your love inspires me ❤

A post shared by Kami & Baby (@kamimackay) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT