VIDEO. Dedican “Cover” de “Despacito” a Carlos Ruiz y así baila el exjugador

What a pleasure having @cr20fish join me in studio for #TheXtra. A wonderful striker, and an absolute gem of a human. Really enjoyed the chat, and Carlos' take on the Chinese Super League. As always, we're back tonight, 7pm ET. Join us ⚽️📺👍🏻

A post shared by Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) on Jan 18, 2017 at 5:25am PST