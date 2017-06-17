VIDEO. La sueca que rompe corazones por sus curvas y dominio de balón

Astrid Ericsson rompe corazones por sus curvas y dominio de balón.

Por: Reina Damián

La hermosa sueca Astrid Ericsson es famosa por su belleza, pero también por su dominio de balón, incluso, muchos se han atrevido a compararla con el delantero Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Descubre por qué.

Solo tiene 23 años y aunque tiene una prometedora carrera en el mundo del modelaje, la sueca Astrid Ericsson reconoce que no puede alejarse de su verdadera pasión, el futbol, un deporte por el que siempre se inclinó y que la llevó a adquirir uno de sus talentos, el dominio del esférico.

Astrid comenzó su amor por el futbol defendiendo los colores del Hmmarby DIF en Suecia, pero su habilidad con el balón la hizo desarrollar su talento en otro ámbito, y se dedicó al freestyler.

Pero los expertos vieron en Astrid algo más que su talento, observaron su bello rostro, su estatura y sus curvas, y fue cuando las ofertas para modelar, empezaron a lloverle.

Su carrera en este ámbito la hizo dejar a un lado su faceta como deportista, mas nunca alejarse de su amor por el futbol. No hace mucho se convirtió en jugadora de futvóley.

Entre sus sesiones fotográficas y de videos preferidas, para Astrid es arte, todo lo que puede hacer con el balón.

Además ha ganado miles de seguidores, sobretodo porque es en su cuenta de Instagram donde hace candentes publicaciones, incluso, desnudos.

