VIDEO. La sueca que rompe corazones por sus curvas y dominio de balón
Astrid Ericsson rompe corazones por sus curvas y dominio de balón.
La hermosa sueca Astrid Ericsson es famosa por su belleza, pero también por su dominio de balón, incluso, muchos se han atrevido a compararla con el delantero Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Descubre por qué.
Solo tiene 23 años y aunque tiene una prometedora carrera en el mundo del modelaje, la sueca Astrid Ericsson reconoce que no puede alejarse de su verdadera pasión, el futbol, un deporte por el que siempre se inclinó y que la llevó a adquirir uno de sus talentos, el dominio del esférico.
Who can think of a better way to start the year? who else likes nude bathing in the ocean? *MINCHIA CHE FREDDO* Because no bikini is the best bikini 😉 First bath of the year 1st of January. Thank you Spain, Puerto de Santa Marià 🇪🇸🌊❤️ .Tomorrow heading back towards Milano from Valencia.. what a beautiful city.. and regarding beautiful cities: Sevilla ! Hope to spend more time in Spain this year ☺️
Astrid comenzó su amor por el futbol defendiendo los colores del Hmmarby DIF en Suecia, pero su habilidad con el balón la hizo desarrollar su talento en otro ámbito, y se dedicó al freestyler.
Pero los expertos vieron en Astrid algo más que su talento, observaron su bello rostro, su estatura y sus curvas, y fue cuando las ofertas para modelar, empezaron a lloverle.
work out! short run and then the butt should have its fair share😉 Unfortunatley only managed to record one exercise 🙈🔋50 reps to tone up! thinking about to do a full work out program and upload to Youtube.. Maybe Ill even wear a pair of tights and that could be something for the women 😂🙃😜 . Thanx to @j.cole for the best work out music❤️✨
Su carrera en este ámbito la hizo dejar a un lado su faceta como deportista, mas nunca alejarse de su amor por el futbol. No hace mucho se convirtió en jugadora de futvóley.
Entre sus sesiones fotográficas y de videos preferidas, para Astrid es arte, todo lo que puede hacer con el balón.
Wish I could lie like this right now.. Instead Im in total horizontal position with an incredible neck pain .. Straight away to the doctor/physiotherapist tomorrow morning😰 Hope you guys are better of 💖💖💖💖💖 thank you for the comments . I read and I laugh and I blush and I laugh . some of you are real funny😂 Btw remember to turn on notifications and please do follow me on Facebook too 😉🙃 . . .
Además ha ganado miles de seguidores, sobretodo porque es en su cuenta de Instagram donde hace candentes publicaciones, incluso, desnudos.
Missing sun and soccer! Would be fun to do a fitness video with stuff that anyone can do with a ball.. Because the best physic for me comes from intense soccer exercises! 😉💪🏻