En Haití se vive en estrés postraumático debido a la violencia

#Haiti 🇭🇹: A recent video from March shows the Haitian gang leader "Barbecue" in Port-au-Prince (#Pòtoprens) announcing civil war.



Barbecue is carrying Galil AR assault rifle (ex-Police weapon) with jungle-taped mags. Others seen with AR-15 rifles (likely smuggled from #USA 🇺🇸). pic.twitter.com/LJ0ai8Mtof