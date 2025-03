Avioneta se estrella en zona residencial de Minneapolis: Investigación en curso

#BREAKING 🚨 📍 Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Small plane crash into a home. 🚨According to the FAA, the plane departed from Des Moines International Airport in Iowa and was heading towards Anoka County-Blaine Airport in Minneapolis and was getting… pic.twitter.com/3SUgg9IqMq

Home on Fire after a Plane Crash in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis. The plane is reported as a SOCATA TBM7 that had left Des Moines International Airport in Iowa it was going to Anoka County Blaine airport. Emergency Crews are on site. pic.twitter.com/sRSN67KefC