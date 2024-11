¿Quién es Tom Homan? Polémico ‘Zar de la frontera’ que prometió la deportación más grande en EEUU

Tom Homan

FILE - Tom Homan speaks as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump listens at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Jan. 23, 2024. President-elect Donald Trump says that Tom Homan, his former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement director, will serve as “border czar” in his incoming administration. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(Matt Rourke/AP)