“No los defraudaré”, dice Edmundo González a venezolanos en carta que leyó su hija en España

Protesta venezolanos en Madrid

Supporters of Edmundo Gonzalez take part in a protest in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez gather outside Spain's parliament while lawmakers debate a non-binding motion to urge the Spanish government to officially recognize him as the winner of presidential elections. (AP Photo/Andrea Comas)

(Andrea Comas/AP)