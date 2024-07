El minuto a minuto de los diálogos entre Donald Trump y el Servicio Secreto durante el atentado

Donald Trump Injured During Shooting At Campaign Rally In Butler, PA

BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 13: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is shown covered by U.S. Secret Service agents after an incident during a rally on July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger said the shooter is dead after injuring former U.S. President Donald Trump, killing one audience member and injuring another in the shooting. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)