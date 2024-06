Un pequinés ganó $ 5 mil por ser el ‘Perro más feo del mundo’ ¿Qué lo hace tan horrible?

World's Ugliest Dog Awards Held At The Sonoma-Marin Fair In California

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: A dog names Wild Thang looks on after winning the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Marin-Sonoma County Fair on June 21, 2024 in Petaluma, California. A Pekingese dog named Wild Thang won the 34th annual World's Ugliest Dog contest and was awarded $5,000. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)